Boil water notice issued for Ballindaggin area of Enniscorthy

A boil water notice has been issued to residents in the Ballindaggin area of Enniscorthy as a result of a deterioration in water quality at the local water treatment plant.

The notice was issued by Irish Water in conjunction with the HSE and Wexford County, with immediate effect, to protect the health of consumers.

The notice applies to all consumers on the Ballindaggin Public Water supply and all consumers affected by the notice must boil their water before drinking.

A map of the Ballindaggin Public Water Supply, detailing the areas affected, is available on www.water.ie

In a statement, a spokesperson for Irish Water said the notice relates to 193 consumers and the utility’s regional operations lead, Ronan Walsh, said the exceptionally high level of rainfall in County Wexford on Wednesday caused some flooding to occur at the water treatment plant in Ballindaggin.

"That means we will have to put a boil water notice in place due to the possibility of untreated water getting into the network,” said Mr Walsh.

"Our colleagues and crews from Wexford County Council are on site assessing the situation and we will monitor the situation very closely over the next few days,” he added.

He went on to comment: “However, as public health is our number one priority, we will only lift the BWN when it is safe to do so and in consultation with the HSE.”

Mr Walsh also thanked the home and business-owners affected by the notice for their cooperation and patience.

"We will continue to provide updates as information becomes available,” he said.

Meanwhile, for queries regarding this Boil Water Notice, customers should contact Irish Water directly on its customer care helpline on 1850 278 278.