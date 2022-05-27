The boil water notice in Enniscorthy will remain in place for the weekend according to Irish Water.

The notice which affects those supplied by the Enniscorthy Public Water Supply was put in place on Friday, May 20, to protect the health of approximately 11,187 consumers following the ongoing detection of cryptosporidium found at the Vinegar Hill Water Treatment Plant supply. There was heavy rainfall in the Enniscorthy catchment area over the past week or so and after consultation with the HSE, Irish Water and Wexford County Council issued a precautionary Boil Water Notice with immediate effect to protect the health of consumers. Any consumer with health concerns are advised to contact their GP.

All consumers affected by this notice must boil their water before drinking.

Irish Water's primary focus is and always will be the protection of public health. Drinking water experts from Irish Water and Wexford County Council are working to implement solutions to lift the notice as quickly and as safely as possible in consultation with the HSE. In the meantime, all customers on this supply are advised to boil and cool their water before use until further notice.

Irish Water’s Ronan Walsh acknowledged the impact of this notice on the community and regrets the inconvenience to impacted customers, adding: “Firstly, we would like to acknowledge that the Boil Water Notice is an inconvenience for the community and thank them for their patience and cooperation as we work to resolve the issues as soon as possible. We wanted to inform the residents and the businesses of Enniscorthy well in advance of the weekend that the Boil Water Notice would remain in place. There is a warm spell of weather promised over the weekend too so we would ask sporting organisations and community groups who will gather at events to be mindful that the BWN remains in place and to bring boiled water that is cooled to matches or outdoor activities.

"We understand that this is not ideal, but as I have said previously, public health is Irish Water’s number one priority, and we are working closely with Wexford County Council to restore drinking water quality for all impacted customers in Enniscorthy and to lift the Boil Water Notice as quickly as it is safe to do so, and in consultation with the HSE. We continue to work at the water treatment plant and carry out water quality testing. Once we are satisfied that the water supply is safe to drink again, we will lift the notice in collaboration with our colleagues in Wexford County Council and in consultation with the health experts in the HSE”

Irish Water already has a plan in place to deal for a long term solution, progressing with a significant upgrade of the Enniscorthy Water Supply Scheme. The upgrade includes upgrades to the intake at Clonhaston, raw water main replacement and upgrades to Vinegar Hill Water Treatment Plant. The project is at design and planning phase with works programmed to progress to tender in 2022 and construction to commence in 2023.