Boil water notice in Enniscorthy is lifted

THE boil water notice that was in place in Enniscorthy since May 23, has now been lifted with immediate effect.

Irish Water, working in partnership with Wexford County Council, made the announcement over the weekend.

The lifting of the boil water notice comes in the wake of remedial works being completed on the town’s public water supply and the receipt of satisfactory monitoring results.

A spokesperson for Irish Water said the decision follows consultation with the Health Service Executive (HSE).

The notice was originally issued following the detection of cryptosporidium found at the Vinegar Hill Water Treatment Plant supply. Irish Water operations and compliance experts worked with colleagues in Wexford County Council to carry out the necessary works to enable the notice to be lifted as quickly as possible.

All consumers on the Enniscorthy Public Water Supply can now resume normal use of their water supply for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth.

Commenting on the updated situation, Ronan Walsh, from Irish Water, said: “We successfully completed remedial works on first filter, and we plan to carry out works on filters two and three in the coming weeks.”

However, Mr Walsh said another boil water notice might have to be issued in the coming weeks to facilitate the works on the second and third filters.

“Our customers health is our number one priority and we, along with Wexford County Council and the HSE, will continue to review ongoing process control, monitoring and testing of the drinking water supply,” said Mr Walsh.

“We continue to progress our long-term plans for a significant investment in the water infrastructure [and] this includes a project to upgrade intake at Clonhaston, raw water main replacement, and significant investment at the Vinegar Hill Water Treatment Plant itself to increase capacity,” he added.

He said the project is at design and planning phase with works programmed to start construction in 2024.

“Irish Water and Wexford County Council would like to thank everyone for their patience, co-operation and assistance during this boil water notice and we greatly regret any inconvenience caused to homes and businesses in the community,” said Mr Walsh.

The Irish Water Customer Contact Centre (1800 278 278) is available to answer customer queries in relation to the water notice and further information is also available on www.water.ie

