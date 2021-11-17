WEXFORD County Council has confirmed that a boil water notice for Wexford town, impacting over 20,000 people, has been lifted with immediate effect.

The notice came into effect on October 30 with the area impacted reaching from Wexford town out as far as Barntown and Taghmon. Bottled water has flown off the shelves in the near three weeks since, as locals stocked up while the boil water notice was in place. However, with all the necessary scouring, testing and consultations with the HSE, Irish Water and Wexford County Council having been completed, it was announced this evening that finally the boil water notice has been lifted.

In a statement, Irish Water said: “Irish Water and Wexford County Council wishes to notify customers on the Wexford Town Public Water Supply that following the completion of remedial measures and the receipt of satisfactory monitoring results, the boil water notice which has been in place is now lifted with immediate effect. Thhis decision follows consultation undertaken with the Health Service Executive. All consumers on the Wexford Town Public Water supply can now resume normal use of the water supply for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth.”

Meanwhile, in Gorey a boil water notice impacting some 7,500 people served by the Creagh Water Treatment Plant remains in place.

A statement from Wexford County Council said: “Irish Water are monitoring treatment plant performance since the upgrades to the sand and the plant controls were carried out last week. To date over €100,000 has been invested in upgrading the plant. All network sampling has been clear of bacteria and chlorine results in the network are compliant. We are hopeful that there will be positive movement on the lifting of this notice in the coming days.”

The boil water notices were said to be caused by extremely heavy rainfall, which in turn resulted in "elevated levels of turbidity in the supply which has impacted the treatment process". As a result, water levels in the reservoirs dropped and a number of areas in Wexford town were even left without water for a number of days.

With water issues also occurring in Gorey and Enniscorthy, it has led to renewed calls for Irish Water to expedite its investment in the required UV treatment systems, which council officials say would have prevented the vast majority of water issues endured by the people of Wexford in recent weeks.