A boil water notice which was in place for the Wexford town water supply and impacted over 25,000 customers over the bank holiday weekend has now been lifted.

The boil water notice was put in place on Thursday of last week because of issues around disinfection of the water supply.

Following consultation between the HSE, Irish Water and Wexford County Council the decision was taken to lift the notice this evening (Tuesday).

Irish Water stated that “following the completion of remedial measures and the receipt of satisfactory monitoring results, the boil water notice which has been in place is now lifted with immediate effect.”

Finally, Irish Water and the council wished to thank the people of Wexford town and surrounding areas for the patience over the bank holiday weekend.

"Irish Water and Wexford County Council acknowledge the patience, cooperation and assistance of the general public during the period of the boil water notice and greatly regrets and inconvenience caused to householders and the business community,” they concluded.