Body of a woman is recovered from River Slaney in Enniscorthy

A woman’s body has been recovered from the river Slaney in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.

A search had been ongoing since Monday evening for a woman from the town who had been reported missing to the gardai at around 7 p.m. on that evening.

Members of the gardaí assisted by Slaney Search and Rescue had been conducting a search of the river and that continued on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the gardai confirmed that a female body was recovered from the river at around 1 p.m.

It’s believed she was a mother in her 50s and is from the town. Her death is being treated as a tragic incident.

The body was discovered near the Urrin Bridge and was taken from the water at Edermine. It’s expected that a post-mortem will be carried out at University Hospital Waterford.