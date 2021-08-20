BMW 5 Series, Mercedes E-Class and VW Tourag – charges reveal what Alan and Frank Hynes allegedly used money for

Two well-known Wexford businessmen have been remanded to Wexford District Court next month, on charges of theft, fraud and money laundering involving a sum of €320,000.

Alan Hynes (52), a former accountant of Larkinstown, Coolree and his cousin, the jeweller Frank Hynes (56) of The Field, Bregorteen, Barntown appeared in the court last Wednesday before Judge Miriam Walsh who adjourned the case to September 27.

John O’ Donovan, solicitor informed the court that he wished to be discharged from representing the defendants and said solicitor Barry Powderly was coming on record instead.

He also withdrew an application for legal aid on behalf of Alan Hynes which he made on August 11.

Mr. Powderly said he would not be making a legal aid application at this stage. He said he understood that the DPP’s direction was for trial on indictment with the State willing to accept the two accused being sent forward on a signed plea.

He applied for the disclosure of prosecution evidence in the case as soon as possible to allow that option to be considered.

Garda Ivor Scully, who is the prosecuting Garda in the Alan Hynes case, said there would not be an issue in relation to disclosure.

Judge Walsh asked how long disclosure would take and was told it would be about three weeks.

Mr Powderly said he would need a certain amount of time after the disclosure to consider matters.

Judge Walsh adjourned the case to Wexford District Court on September 27 and directed that disclosure be made two weeks prior to that.

Alan Hynes is charged with dishonestly by deception inducing Lars Leckebusch into lodging funds with Wexpack International Trading Company Ltd on dates between September 1, 2017 and August 13, 2018, in the Wexford District Court area, with the intention of making gain for himself or another, causing loss to another contrary to Section 6 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act of 2001.

He is charged that on July 13, 2018, he stole €320,000, the property of Mr. Leckebusch.

He is also facing charges that on dates between July 23 2018 and January 21, 2020, he engaged in converting/transferring/handling/acquiring/possessing or using property that was the proceeds of criminal conduct in relation to sums of money debited from the Bank of Ireland account of Tuskar Property Holdings Ltd, contrary to Section 7 of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act of 2010.

The charges include €26, 148 to the account of First Citizens Finance for a 2016 VW Tourag; €2,200 on February 7, 2020 in the name of Frank Hynes; €33,400 between October 10, 2018 and February 25, 2019 in the name of JW Fashions; €39,000 on October 5, 2018 in the name of City West Cars for a 2014 Mercedes E Class car; €14,252.85 on dates between September 17, 2018 and February 17, 2020, in the name of Rachel Hynes; €15,000 on a date unknown in the name of Johanes Teuber to purchase property at Newbay, Wexford; €8,621.14 on dates between September 20 2018 and March 20, 2019 in the name of RCI Banque for a 2015 five series BMW and €10,000 on October 16, 2019 in the name of Alan Hynes.

Alan Hynes is further charged that on dates between July 13 2017 and March 6, 2020 that he engaged in converting/transferring,/handling/acquiring/possessing/using €320,000 being money debited from the Bank of Ireland account of Tuskar Property Holdings while knowing or being reckless as to whether or not it was the proceeds of criminal conduct.

Frank Hynes is charged with dishonestly inducing Lars Leckebusch to invest funds in Wexpack International Trading Company on dates between September 1, 2017 and July 13, 2018; stealing €320,000, the property of Mr Lechebusch, at the Bank of Ireland, Church Lane, Wexford on July 13, 2017 and on dates between July 13 2017 and March 20, 2020, engaging in converting/transferring, handling/acquiring/ possessing/ using €320,000, being money debited from the Bank of Ireland account of Tuskar Property Holdings while knowing or being reckless as to whether it was the proceeds of criminal conduct.

He is further charged in relation to the sum of €26,148 debited from the Tuskar Property Holdings account for the VW Tourag, the amount of €12,200 in the name of Frank Hynes; €33,400 in the name of JW Fashions and €8621.14 in the name of RCI Banque for a BMW.

The prosecuting Garda in the Frank Hynes case is Garda Darren Patrick Hughes.