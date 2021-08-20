Wexford

BMW 5 Series, Mercedes E-Class and VW Tourag – charges reveal what Alan and Frank Hynes allegedly used money for

Wexford businessmen remanded on charges relating to alleged theft of €320,000

Frank Hynes.

Wexford

Two well-known Wexford businessmen have been remanded to Wexford District Court next month, on charges of theft, fraud and money laundering involving a sum of €320,000.

Alan Hynes (52), a former accountant of Larkinstown, Coolree and his cousin, the jeweller Frank Hynes (56)  of The Field, Bregorteen, Barntown appeared  in the court last Wednesday before Judge Miriam Walsh who adjourned the case to September 27.

John O’ Donovan, solicitor informed the court that he wished to be discharged from representing the defendants and said  solicitor Barry Powderly was coming on record instead.

