Blue 5km fun run returns to support Rainbow Unit at Scoil Mhuire Coolcotts

Scoil Mhuire Coolcotts launched its Virtually Blue 5KM Fun Run / Walk in aid of the Rainbow unit in the school, also proceeds of the event are going to the Ukraine Rosslare Harbour Support Group. In the photo are teachers, parents , kids from the Rainbow Unit and school principal Mags Jordan.

The Blue 5km Fun Run/Walk will take place virtually from April 7-10 to coincide with Autism Inclusion Week in Scoil Mhuire, Coolcotts. Now in its sixth year this event is Scoil Mhuire’s annual fundraiser for its Rainbow Unit which caters for pupils on the autism spectrum. The money raised will enable pupils to access a range of activities including gymnastics, equine therapy, social trips, and dance.

This year, in light of recent events, €1 of every registration will be donated to the local Friends of the Ukraine charity. Every person who registers will receive a Blue 5km T-shirt. This is made possible thanks to the sponsors, some of whom have been involved in the event since it began in 2016.

“We are immensely grateful to them for their support and to the local community who come out and support us every year,” said principal Mags Jordan.

If you would like to register for the Blue 5km Fun Run you can check out the event’s Facebook page at ‘Blue 5km 2022 Virtual’ or you can register online at at www.njuko.net/blue2022