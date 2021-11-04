Blow for Wexford GAA as An Bord Pleanála refuses planning for Ferns Centre of Excellence expansion

IN what will likely be viewed as a major setback to the development of Gaelic Games in county Wexford, An Bord Pleanála has refused permission for the planned development and enhancement of facilities at the Wexford GAA Centre of Excellence in Ferns.

Wexford GAA issued a statement expressing disappointment over the decision while also noting that planning permission for the proposed development was initially granted by Wexford County Council.

However, that decision has not been overturned by An Bord Pleanála following an appeal.

The application made provision for the addition of new pitches, a spectator area and the development of an entrance from the N11 at the Halo Tiles Wexford GAA Centre of Excellence.

"Wexford GAA has at all times liaised with the planning department of Wexford County Council to ensure that we followed regulations and have employed the services of roads and planning expertise in the submission of our application,” said the organisation in its statement.

"We also note that the An Bord Pleanála inspector recommended that planning be granted.”

The statement, released by Gavin O’Donovan, the Wexford GAA CEO-Operations Manager, said: “We will now liaise with Wexford County Council to review the decision of An Bord Pleanála before considering our next steps.”

Mr O’Donovan, in the statement, also said Wexford GAA remains committed to developing a centre of excellence and inclusion to meets the needs of Gaelic games within the county.

"In 2021, the Halo Tiles Centre of Excellence has been a hub of activity for our club blitzes and games as well as a base for all our county teams and development squads,” said Mr O’Donovan in the statement.

It’s believed that at least one of the proposed new pitches in the development would have been dedicated to ladies football and camogie to enhance the inclusion of those sports into the Centre of Excellence.