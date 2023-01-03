Blackstairs heritage celebrated at Rathnure event

Regina Fitzpatrick (CUPHAT) and Kathleen Holohan at the ‘Celebrating our Blackstairs Heritage' event in the Nicky Rackard Community Centre, Rathnure.

CUPHAT project managers at the ‘Celebrating our Blackstairs Heritage' event in the Nicky Rackard Community Centre, Rathnure. l-r: Regina Fitzpatrick, Amrine Dubois Gafar, Chris McCann, Annalisa Christie and Daniel Carey.

A very special tourism event took place in Rathnure recently that focused attention on the heritage of the Blackstairs mountains and the surrounding areas.

The event was organised under the banner of ‘Coastal Uplands: Heritage and Tourism’ (CUPHAT) and took place in the Nicky Rackard Community Centre, in the village.

CUPHAT, supported by the European Regional Development Fund through the Ireland-

Wales Cooperation programme, focuses on heritage-based tourism in the coastal uplands of Ireland and Wales and part of the project is aimed at showcasing the shared and distinctive heritages of the Blackstairs and Wicklow mountains, in Ireland, and the Cambrian and Preseli mountains in Wales.

The event in Rathnure encouraged local people to bring along items they felt were important in terms of representing the history and heritage of their area. There was a great response to the initiative and the items presented on the day included photographs, artefacts, crafts, tools memorabilia and postcards.

The CUPHAT team also heard stories as to why the different items were important to their owners or what their significance was.

Some of the items were also digitised so they could be preserved for future generations.

The event took place throughout the day and there were guest speakers in attendance and music entertainment while there was also a chance to reminisce with old video footage screened featuring times gone by.

The initiative was free of charge to access and the CUPHAT team described it as being “an important way to share, celebrate, record and preserve the things that are important to the rich and diverse heritage of these communities.”

The CUPHAT project is working with a range of community, local and national stakeholders from Wales and Ireland, with Aberystwyth University leading the project working in partnership with University College Dublin and the Dyfed Archaeological Trust.

The organisers of the event in Rathnure acknowledged the support of everyone who dropped in on the day and special thanks was conveyed to those who contributed items to the project.