Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Bishops don’t always know what is best

Fr Michael Commane OP

Are people even aware there is a synod underway within the Catholic Church? Expand

Close

Are people even aware there is a synod underway within the Catholic Church?

Are people even aware there is a synod underway within the Catholic Church?

Are people even aware there is a synod underway within the Catholic Church?

There’s a house in leafy Killiney for sale. The asking price is €12 million and from the pictures I have seen of it, it sounds a good buy at the price.

The then Catholic archbishop of Dublin, John Charles McQuaid moved in to the fine house in 1945. And don’t forget, he still had his pad at his palace in Drumcondra. When I read about the sale of the house in a national newspaper earlier in the month I was reminded of an experience I had with the same archbishop.

Privacy