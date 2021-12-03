Bishop calls for support for St Vincent de Paul as food and fuel poverty reach record levels

BISHOP Ger Nash has expressed his concerns at growing levels of food and fuel poverty across Co Wexford. The Bishop made the observation following a meeting with representatives from the local St Vincent de Paul and having heard some of the experiences they've had working with local families. The Society has said that calls for help this year will be at their highest level in its history and could reach almost 200,000 by the end of December.

Bishop Nash has consequently called on the people of Wexford to support the annual church gate collection for St Vincent de Paul which takes place on December 11 and 12.

"As we begin our formal preparation for Christmas, it is fitting that our thoughts turn to those most needy in our community,” he said. “Our brothers and sisters who are struggling financially, and who have faced job losses and uncertainty in the last 20 months during Covid.”

The Bishop commended the work being done by all local volunteers with St Vincent de Paul and has asked Mass goers around the diocese to give as generously as they can to help those in need at what can be a difficult time of year for many. You can also donate online via www.svp.ie.