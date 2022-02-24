Billy Kelleher MEP says current growth at Rosslare Europort is ‘only the beginning’

MEP Billy Kelleher is convinced that the recent boom in activity at Rosslare Europort “is only the beginning” as it's reputation as the gateway from Ireland to mainland Europe grows.

Mr Kelleher was shown around Wexford by Minister of State James Browne and while here, he met with General Manager at the Europort Glen Carr, as well as representatives from Wexford IFA.

“I was delighted to have an opportunity to meet with Glen Car and get an update on the great progress that is happening at the port in terms of its increased capacity in direct sailings to the continent and the potential around wind energy development,” he said. “I’m familiar with the port having used it many times in a personal capacity in the past. I’m confident that this is only the beginning of growth for the port and the next big potential is offshore renewable energy and I really believe Rosslare Europort is an ideal location for facilitating off shore wind development.”

Minister Browne said that having one of our MEPs visit the port and show confidence in it “can only help” in terms of growing important links with the continent.

“I also used his visit as an opportunity to meet some local farmers here in Wexford,” Minister Browne added. “A farmer himself, Billy is a strong advocate at a European level for farmers across the South East and has always made himself available to meet with farmers and farming organisations.”