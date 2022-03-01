Bereaved parents invited to meeting

A national organisation that supports bereaved parents will be holding a south east meeting on Tuesday, March 8, at 7.15 p.m.

The venue for the Anam Cara will be the Woodlands Hotel, Waterford, but the meeting is for people throughout the south east who have experienced the death of a child.

Anam Cara holds 14 face-to-face meetings across the country every month and every parent who attends have many things in common but one in particular, they have all lost a child.

A spokesperson or Anam Cara said: “Taking that first step to attend a meeting can, in many cases, be the toughest. But every bereaved parent who attends has made that first step. It may have been last month, last year or some still come along five years later; there is no time limit on how long you can attend.”

All bereaved parents across county Wexford are invited to attend the forthcoming meeting regardless of the age their child was when they passed away.

The meetings are free of charge and registration is not required to attend the meeting. People can just turn up and the spokesperson said any bereaved parent from across County Wexford and south east is welcome to attend.

For more information on the event Anam Cara can be contacted on 01 4045378 or by email at info@anamcara.ie