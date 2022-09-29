Beloved Wexford restaurant closes its doors amid ‘crushing energy costs’

THE owners of one of Wexford town’s best loved restaurants last night announced that they have been forced to close the doors permanently due to spiralling costs.

Cistín Eile on Wexford’s South Main Street has been a favourite among foodies since it opened its doors twelve years ago, however, with a heavy heart owner and chef Warren Gillen announced that it was no longer viable to keep the business going.

"We have decided, with a heavy heart, to close due to the crushing energy costs, ancillary product costs and a shortage of trained, motivated personnel, to name but a few (reasons).

"We’ve spent 12 epic years serving the people of Wexford and beyond and it’s truly been a privilege. Many customers have become dear friends. Great memories were had catering for significant occasions and many party weekends over the years. Thanks to our customers, friends, staff present and past and all our artisan suppliers. We’ll see you again.”

“I couldn't point to just one factor, it was a variety of things,” Warren added. “People out there are really hurting and I’m just taking action quickly because I don’t want to end up in debt or anything like that.”

The closure was a source of great sadness locally, with hundreds of people taking to social media to mourn the popular restaurant’s loss and wish Warren and his team all the best for the future.

Spiralling energy costs have been a massive source of concern for local businesses. Despite Finanace Minister PAschal Donohoe’s announcement of measures to support businesses across the country in what he called “exceptionally challenging times”, it seems that they have not gone far enough for some businesses to survive.

News of Cistín Eile’s closure also comes as a further blow for South Main Street, which now has yet another vacant premises to add to an ever increasing list at that end of town.