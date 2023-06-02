Behind the scenes photos of Wexford horror film on location in St Aidan’s Cathedral and Wells House

"Faith of the Lost" on location in Mary Street, Enniscorthy.

County Wexford man Joaquín Gaffney is making his professional debut as a director this week with a short horror film which is being shot at Wells House and locations in Enniscorthy town including St Aidan’s Cathedral.

Written and directed by Gorey-based Joaquín , “Faith of the Lost” tells the story of Ethan a detective haunted by grief who becomes entangled in a clandestine world when he tries to help the tormented daughter of an affluent local family.

Headed up by Wexford producers Roberto Forte, Fed Gaffney and Fiona Kinsella, the project brings together a talented team of cast and crew with actors including Pat Egan, Cara Jade Chapman, Josie Walsh, Fintan Kelly and Ronan P Byrne.

The film is shot by Galway man Philip Blake and a large contingent of local filmmakers are involved in the production with stunts being performed and supervised by Paul Reck and his team.

The talented duo of Nick Walsh and Leeanne Byrne are responsible for an array of gory and realistic make up and prosthetics while production design is by local woman Magda Halada and graphic design by Amanda Doran of Gorey.

Music will be composed by Wexford percussion musician Nick Bailey of Extreme Rhythm with everyone working under the watchful eye of production co-ordinator Catherine Richards.

Executive producer Fiona Kinsella described Joaquin Gaffney as “a director to watch”.

"It has been an absolute pleasure working with Jack on this project. He has a huge passion for film that comes across every day on this shoot.

"It’s always a pleasure to be able to film in my home county”, said the Wexford town native. “And I continue to be in awe of the amazing pool of talented local cast and crew I have met and worked with here.”

"Wexford is a stunning location and it is great to see the industry here developing into a strong filmmaking hub”.

She said the project has had great support from Wells House, St Aidan’s Cathedral, PJ Kenny and Wexford County Council.

Joaquin spoke about the experience of making his first professional short film. “It has been a great experience and I’ve loved working with this team. I have learned a lot on the shoot and I’m looking forward to the next step which is post production.

"I am so grateful to the cast and crew and all the local community who have come together to make the shoot possible.

“Faith of the Lost” will be completed later this year, and will be shown film at festivals in Ireland and internationally.