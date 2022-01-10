‘Begin doing’ to embrace a joyful January

As we recuperate from the festive period and face into a new year, Wexford Mental Health Association (WMHA) is promoting a joyful January in which we ‘Begin Doing’. Since starting its Winter Wellbeing Campaign last year it has encouraged us to Eat Well in September, Stay Active in October, Sleep Well in November and Connect with Others in December. Explaining what January’s challenge entails, Theresa Goff of WMHA said, “It basically means to start doing something that you’ve thought about doing or maybe planned to do and just never got around to it. In January WMHA is encouraging you to get going and do it and not to put it off any longer.”

Devised by Ciaradh Walsh, Senior Occupational Therapist HSE and Board Member of WMHA and Aislinn O’Leary, LINK Coordinator , HSE and Board Member of WMHA, the top tips to ‘Begin Doing’ in January start by advising you to take it slow and steady.

“If the task you’ve planned seems too big or too daunting, why not take it in small steps?” say Ciaradh and Aislinn. “Begin small, spending maybe a few minutes at the task at first until you become more used to it, lengthening the time you spend at the task as you feel more and more comfortable with it. It might help you to commit some time to the task or activity and keep to that time at first. Then it is useful to break the task down into manageable small steps so that you won’t become overwhelmed by what you’ve taken on. You might also like to make a commitment to a family member, friend or a workmate? The power of positive social pressure can be a good way of keeping you going with the task and it is always helpful and encouraging to have someone to share things with, isn’t it?

If your choice of task or activity can become a little boring at times, why not play some of your favourite music to keep you going? You might also choose to reward yourself at the end of the task or activity, this might be just what you need to spur you on. Deadlines can also be useful to focus on so that we reach our target-then we can celebrate our achievement.”

“The Top Tips from Ciaradh and Aislinn are very doable and can be taken on by all of us,” says Theresa. “There are very simple tasks and activities such as make a phone call, visit someone, send a text, meet someone for coffee, send a card to someone out of the blue, meet someone to go for a walk and a follow-up coffee or even buy a coffee for a random stranger, thank someone.

What not volunteer with a local community group? Join an exercise class? Look up courses on line or locally? The local library is a good starting place for courses. Try out something new, such as visit an art gallery or museum, an historic site? In terms of tasks that you might take on, the advice is to prioritise tasks to do, write a to do list, set goals and deadlines, share these goals and deadlines with family and friends, keep a diary, When performing tasks that may be more challenging, Ciaradh and Aislinn make the following suggestions: minimize distractions, play music while performing the task, take frequent breaks and give yourself a reward.”

WMHA invites readers to, once again, let them know how you’re progressing through January’s Top Tips. They welcome your comments and perhaps you might have some Top Tips of your own that you would like to share with the people of Co Wexford, saying, “We’re all in this together and sharing our best advice can be so helpful to others.”