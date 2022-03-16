Beautiful mural launched in New Ross education and training centre

From front; Laura Meikle from New Ross, Ramadan Alhusain from New Ross and staff members Brenda Mullins, Anne-Marie Cooper and Miranda O’Bolguidhir. Photo: Mary Browne

From left: Helen Duffin from New Ross, Dimitri Retsja from New Ross and Robert Ambroziak from Waterford.

THE Adult Learners Festival 2022 was celebrated in New Ross last week with a special event in New Ross Further Education & Training Centre.

The day included the official launch of a beautiful new mural depicting the core values of Waterford & Wexford Education and Training Board (WWETB).

There was a fun atmosphere on the day and the celebration included cake, board games and yoga. Those in attendance also went on a trip to the library to join up and avail of their brilliant resources.

When taking a break from the many classes and courses taking place in the centre, learners and staff members picked up knitting needles and wool in the foyer and completed a row or two of the colourful scarf which will be the next thing to adorn the wall of the centre’s canteen.

The range of course available in the centre is eclectic and varied including cookery, business administration, English, adult literacy, and New Ross Women’s Sewing Group.

Those wishing to find out more information on the courses available in the centre are invited to call in Monday to Friday, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., phone 051 425034 or text 086 8533658.