Beautiful daisy sculpture in memory of Vera Casey unveiled in Rosslare Strand

Vincent Casey (Vera's son) said a few words of thanks at the sculpture unveiling in memory of the late Vera Casey in Rosslare Strand

Eamon Sreenan opened the proceedings at the sculpture unveiling in memory of the late Vera Casey in Rosslare Strand.

Helen O'Brien spoke about Vera Casey at the sculpture unveiling in memory of the late Vera Casey in Rosslare Strand.

The late Vera Casey, a founder of Rosslare Tidy Towns, loved flowers and the Shasta Daisy was one of her favourites, so it was fitting that the sculpture recently erected in her memory in her adopted village, is that of a daisy.

It takes a special kind of person to be deserving of a public sculpture and Vera Casey was that and more. At John’s Road primary school in Wexford town, she was the kind of teacher that people remember all their lives, and in her local Rosslare community, she was a loyal and dedicated volunteer who was gentle, warm, caring and inclusive of everyone.

The Vera Casey sculpture was unveiled in a park in the centre of Rosslare village beside the new bus stop and an accompanying plaque explains that it was commissioned by Rosslare Tidy Towns.

Vera who died in May 2019 at the age of 84, was a founder member of Rosslare Tidy Towns and she gave a lifetime of volunteer service to the hard-working organisation, helping the seaside village win several awards, among them a medal presented to her by Michael Ring TD, Minister for Regional Economic Development at the South East Region SuperValu Tidy Towns Awards in 2018.

She was also closely associated for many years with the former Casey’s Cedars Hotel in Rosslare, owned by her late husband Seamus (a brother of the late Bishop of Galway, Eamonn Casey) in the 1970s and 1980s, when it was renowned as one of the leading hotels in the county.

The plaque reads: "Vera loved Rosslare and her devotion as a teacher carried through in her great enthusiasm to make Rosslare an all-embracing community. We will always remember Vera and cherish the time we spent working together. Go raibh mait agat Vera, bhi saol maith agat.”

The design of the sculpture is based on the Shasta Daisy which was one of Vera’s favourite flowers. The petals of the daisy are forged from the beet knives that were once produced in Pierces Foundry in Wexford town.

"It is also appropriate that the daisy symbolises new beginnings, fun and attraction. They open in the morning to take in the sunshine of the day and close over in the evening, reminding us that with each and every day there is opportunity to begin again”, the inscription reads.

Vera’s daisy sculpture was made by James Miller of Pikeman Forge, who was thanked by the organisers for his creativity and co-operation with the project, with the Tidy Towns committee also thanking Pobal and Wexford County Council for their support.

Tidy Towns chairperson Eamonn Sreenan spoke at the unveiling ceremony along with Vera’s friend, Helen O’Brien, who talked fondly about Vera and her life. Vera’s son Vincent, from Barntown, was among the attendance.

After the launch, everyone gathered at the Rosslare Community and Sports Centre where they reminisced about Vera and remembered her as a great lady who cared genuinely about everyone.