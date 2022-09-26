Beachside semi-detached bungalow in Rosslare Strand sells for almost €300,000 over the guide price

A semi-detached bungalow in need of investment, with direct access to the beach in Rosslare Strand, has been sold at auction for almost €300,00 more than the asking price, proving the all-important value of location according to Wexford auctioneer John Radford.

Ebb Tide at Doogan’s Warren in the centre of Rosslare village, was placed on the market with a guide price of €495,000 and was sold in a hybrid auction by Sherry Fitzgerald Radford for €780,000.

There was strong interest in the property and the bidding opened at €490,000, rising in increments of €10,000 with online and in-the-room bids. The house was purchased by a Dublin-based bidder.

"Location was to the fore again on this occasion. The location here is unbelievable, with direct access and frontage to the renowned Blue Flag beach. You can walk from the garden to the beach and the property is a short walking distance from shops, restaurants and hotels.”, said John Radford.

The single-storey house with five bedrooms sits on a 0.61 acre site which currently houses a tennis court. “It has enormous potential as a holiday home or for permanent use”, the auctioneer said.