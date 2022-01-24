Barstools and conversation as pubs finally return to normality

After being completely closed, temporarily open, operating at 50 percent, closing at 6 p.m. and then 8 p.m., the watering holes of Wexford were finally allowed to get back to doing what they do best at the weekend. A party atmosphere spread around Wexford town as friends reunited for a long-awaited night out, an opportunity to fully let their hair down after two years. And while the younger cohorts flocked to anywhere with loud music, anywhere they could dance and sing, the more venerable drinkers perched themselves upon a bar stool, conversed with the barman and enjoy the social setting of a traditional Irish pub. Perhaps the oldest among them was 103-year-old Diarmuid Ó Driscoll who was back in Macken’s after a lengthy, enforced absence. And his presence, along with some other familiar faces, made it a special weekend for owner Eddie Macken.

“It was great to have people back at the counter, to have that face-to-face again, although we still have screens up and all our staff are wearing masks,” said Eddie. “Our regulars had been back with us for a while but we noticed that people from Rosslare, Kilmore, Blackwater, and other areas, were coming in now as well. Hopefully this will be the end of it now. It was brilliant to see Diarmuid again after so long, obviously he had to be very careful throughout, but he’s a great guy, very sharp.”

Meanwhile at Sinnott’s Bar on the Distillery Road there was a relaxed atmosphere, a sense of freedom and calm not seen since March 2020. “We’d tend to have a younger crowd who’d come in early for the sports and then the older ones who’d be there till closing,” said owner Liam Sinnott. “But it was good, it’s encouraging that people came out to support us. People are accustomed to their bit of space now so we didn’t overcrowd it, but everyone enjoyed themselves, they enjoyed meeting up with friends again, some of them wouldn’t have seen one another for the past two years. There was a nice relaxed atmosphere and people were able to move around rather than be at the one table. That social element is a big thing for our regulars, a lot of whom had spent most of that time at home. It was nice not to be under restrictions, nice to be behind the bar and be a publican rather than a policeman."

However, Liam sounded a word of caution for those who thought publicans would immediately bounce back from the financial constraints of the past two years. “I don’t think this is the end of Covid but I don’t see us going back into the kind of lockdowns we had before,” he said. “We might see the pitfalls in a few months though, there might be some casualties from the publican’s side. A lot of them have learned a different way of living and might not have the appetite to go back to it full-time.”

At Browne’s Bar in Slippery Green it was the return of an old staple which cheered the regulars. “Customers were delighted to have the bar stools back in and that we had a bigger, higher capacity, it was a great relief to everyone, not just the customers. Everybody was buzzing, there was a great atmosphere about the place” said Gerard Comerford. “When we had the table service it was stressful and difficult enough so looking forward we’re hopeful there won’t be any more restrictions and we can get back on our feet. . We’re continuing to wear our masks behind the counter, we’re having to adjust to serving everyone again but it was fine, everyone’s feeling positive now.”