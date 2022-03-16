Wexford

Barrow Princess tours to begin this week

19/8/2021 Barrow Princess boat docked at the marina. Photo; Mary Browne Expand
The lounge are on the Barrow Princess. Expand
The Barrow Princess will make its first trip this week. Expand
Rachel Power and Declan Bates, from the Three Sisters Cruise Company Ltd Expand

newrossstandard

Brendan Keane

THE Barrow Princess will begin its first river tours between Waterford and New Ross this week when it takes its maiden voyage on Friday, March 18.

Speaking about the commencement of the service recently District Manager for New Ross Municipal District, Mick McCormack, expressed delight that the Three Sisters Cruise Company Ltd will begin its daily service this week.

