Barrow Princess tours to begin this week

THE Barrow Princess will begin its first river tours between Waterford and New Ross this week when it takes its maiden voyage on Friday, March 18.

Speaking about the commencement of the service recently District Manager for New Ross Municipal District, Mick McCormack, expressed delight that the Three Sisters Cruise Company Ltd will begin its daily service this week.

The service will ultimately tie in with the South East Greenway and Mr McCormack said it be “another great addition to the tourism product in New Ross”.

The service, which is being developed by Declan Bates, from Kilmore Quay, will depart from the marina in New Ross each morning and during a 90-minute cruise down the Barrow will being passengers under the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Bridge and the Barrow River railway swing bridge in addition to giving people the opportunity to view landmark sites along the banks of the river that they would otherwise not get to see.

At Cheekpoint the Barrow Princess will follow the river Suir to quay in Waterford City where passengers will disembark at the Clock Tower Marina.

Cllr John Fleming welcomed the news but highlighted that a cruise is also being organised from the Waterford end.

"They will be cruising from New Ross down to Waterford and then you get a bus back and vice-versa but Waterford are also doing a return cruise and I think we should do the same here in New Ross where we could bring say business people or clients on, bring them out for an hour and then back to New Ross,” he said.

"I don’t like the idea whereby the only way we can bring them for a cruise is to bring them and leave them in Waterford,” he added.

"I would prefer if we had a small cruise like we had the cruising restaurant one time. Something like that, as well, should be part of it; that when you have customers or clients, or even tourists from the Kennedy Summer School and things like that, you would be able to bring them out for a nice cruise down the river for an hour and then come back to New Ross again.”

"I just don’t like the idea of disembarking in Waterford,” said Cllr Fleming.

However, he said the idea of the public cruises going down the river to Waterford from New Ross was a wonderful idea.

Cllr Pat Barden said the Barrow Princess will add “another piece of the jigsaw to the tourism offering in the town”.

Cllr Anthony Connick wished Declan Bates “the very best of luck” with the tours on the river and while he said he “partly agreed with Cllr Fleming’s point” he said “that is for a separate boat”.

"This boat is brought in to bring people to Waterford and then they’ll come back on the Greenway,” he said.

"I think we should be putting in a few stops halfway down where you could get off with your bike and come back to New Ross, and not just down the whole way,” he added.

In response to Cllr Connick’s comments, Cllr Fleming said: “Waterford are doing that. An hour trip up the river and back and I want us to be doing that the other way.”

"I’m not disagreeing with your John, it’s just I think that’s for a different boat,” said Cllr Connick.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Three Sisters Cruise Company Ltd told the New Ross Standard that when passengers disembark in Waterford they will be able to return to New Ross via the company’s bus service, which will be included in the ticket price.

"Passengers can enjoy all the sights from our open-air upper deck or relax indoors in our cosy lounge,” said the spokesperson.

Hot and cold refreshments will also be available on-board, sourced from local suppliers while local PR company, Impart PR, is looking after publicity for the project.

"A return service will offer passengers from Waterford a similar cruise experience back to New Ross,” said the spokesperson.

"Passengers will return to the point of embarkation in Waterford via our bus service, included in the ticket price,” she added.

She also commented that initially, an additional one-hour mini-cruise out of Waterford City will be available, as far as the meeting point of the Suir and Barrow, and from there it will return to Waterford.

The overall cost of developing the cruising initiative is in the region of €1m and the Three Sisters Cruise Company Ltd has already invested around €800,000 into the project with public funding coming through WLD, Leader and Wexford County Council.

It’s expected that three to four jobs will be created as the business rolls out over the coming year, especially when the Greenway opens up to the public.

The cost of the full cruise trip between the two ports will be €70 (for two adults and three children); €30 – adults; €15 – children and mini-cruise fares will be: Adults – €20; Children – €10.

A full schedule and online booking facility available on www.barrowprincess.ie