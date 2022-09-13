Barrack Street Post Office in Wexford town still not replaced despite An Post insistence it was a ‘relocation’ rather than a closure

BACK in February, An Post confirmed that the popular post office on Barrack Street in Wexford town was to close its doors. At the time, despite the fact that the Barrack Street building would be left empty, An Post strongly distanced themselves from the term “closure", instead preferring the term “relocation”. It was revealed that the company intended to move the entire Barrack Street Office to Killeens Service Station on the outskirts of town.

However, over six months later, the post office on Barrack Street is but a fond memory for the people of the south end of the town, while its replacement has yet to materialise. When asked for comment, a spokesperson for An Post stated that “the plan is still to execute that move”.

"We’ve seen a massive change in building costs in the intervening period and that’s delayed things quite a lot,” they said. “The owners of the service station are still mulling things over, but I’d be reasonably confident it will still happen. It's just from the time it was originally supposed to happen to now, costs have gone through the roof."

The spokesperson conceded that there was no timeline for when a deal may be reached for the installation of the post office at the petrol station. Although since the Killeens move was first mooted, there have been some questions raised as to whether the already busy service station could handle the increased traffic and footfall brought by a post office.

The closure of the post office in Barrack Street was met with some opposition locally, with a petition circulated by former Labour councillor Joe Ryan attracting more than 500 signatures in its first three days. However, the closure came quite quickly and residents of the south end were informed that they should carry out their business at Anne Street post office instead.