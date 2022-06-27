Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| 14.1°C Dublin

Bargy road run spurs Lucy Wall’s drive to survive

Paddy Hayes, Frank Cardiff, Willie Kelly, Eileen Hayes, Larry Coleman and Matt White. Seated; Willie Day, Darren Wall, Wlaine Smith and John Rowe. Expand
Darren Wall, Eva Smith and Elaine Smith with baby Lucy Wall. Expand

Close

Paddy Hayes, Frank Cardiff, Willie Kelly, Eileen Hayes, Larry Coleman and Matt White. Seated; Willie Day, Darren Wall, Wlaine Smith and John Rowe.

Paddy Hayes, Frank Cardiff, Willie Kelly, Eileen Hayes, Larry Coleman and Matt White. Seated; Willie Day, Darren Wall, Wlaine Smith and John Rowe.

Darren Wall, Eva Smith and Elaine Smith with baby Lucy Wall.

Darren Wall, Eva Smith and Elaine Smith with baby Lucy Wall.

/

Paddy Hayes, Frank Cardiff, Willie Kelly, Eileen Hayes, Larry Coleman and Matt White. Seated; Willie Day, Darren Wall, Wlaine Smith and John Rowe.

wexfordpeople

Simon Bourke

Given her complex needs it’s no exaggeration to say that every cent counts when it comes to Lucy Wall’s drive to survive. Born with severe brain damage and cerebral palsy, the little girl requires round-the-clock care and parents Elaine and Darren have already repurposed their entire home to ensure she receives the best possible treatment.

And now, following an event which saw a fleet of vintage tractors come to Wexford, the family have received €24,230 to help with the four-year-old’s care. The money came courtesy of a tractor road run organised by the Bargy Vintage Club, an event which involved 300 tractors, more than 50 of them from Wales, descending on Wexford Racecourse before travelling along the coast, tricolours and Welsh dragons flying side by side.

After the presentation, Willie Day of the Bargy Vintage Club reflected on what had been a hugely successful event. 

“Elaine and Darren were very happy, they were over the moon. We always look for someone or something local to help and there was none greater than Lucy’s need,” he said. “We had planned to do it before the pandemic but had to reschedule because of lockdown.”

This is Wexford Newsletter

A weekly update on the top stories from County Wexford in news and sport, direct to your inbox

This field is required

Thanking all those who had supported the fundraiser, all those who participated, and the local businesses who sponsored the event, Willie said the club’s next big day out would be in August at the Leo Carthy Weekend where it planned to donate all monies to the Wexford Women’s Refuge (WWR) and its efforts to kit out its new premises. 

Privacy