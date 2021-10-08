Bank of Ireland braches in Rosslare and Taghmon to close for final time today

AS the working day comes to a close today (Friday), staff at Bank of Ireland branches in Rosslare Harbour and Taghmon will roll the shutters down one final time, as they are among the 88 branches nationwide that are to permanently close.

The decision was officially announced back in March and sparked great anger from councillors in the Rosslare Municipal District in particular, who noted that both Wexford branches closing were in their area.

At the time the decision was announced, Cllr Ger Carthy called CEO of Bank of Ireland Francesca McDonagh “a hatchet woman” while Cllr Jim Codd accused the bank of “turning its back on the rural people again”.

The commentary made little impact on the final decision from the bank, with today marking the end of an era for the two branches which served their communities for decades.

Both branches also hit the headlines in recent years as a result of attempted armed robberies and ATM raids, but it is unclear if this was a factor in Bank of Ireland's decision to close down these rural branches.