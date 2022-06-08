Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| 13°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Ballymoney residents campaign for continued access to beach path at Seafield

Concerned residents gathering at the newly-erected fence and gate. Expand

Close

Concerned residents gathering at the newly-erected fence and gate.

Concerned residents gathering at the newly-erected fence and gate.

Concerned residents gathering at the newly-erected fence and gate.

goreyguardian

Amy Lewis

Residents of the Ballymoney community were shocked to discover a new fence and gate at Seafield in Ballymoney, an addition that will block a popular and well-used path through the forest and on to the beach once fully operational.

While the path runs through the hotel grounds, many local people have been using it to access the beach for years. This includes resident Katharina Greiner, who drew attention to the fence and gate with a recent video on social media.

Privacy