Ballymoney residents campaign for continued access to beach path at Seafield

Residents of the Ballymoney community were shocked to discover a new fence and gate at Seafield in Ballymoney, an addition that will block a popular and well-used path through the forest and on to the beach once fully operational.

While the path runs through the hotel grounds, many local people have been using it to access the beach for years. This includes resident Katharina Greiner, who drew attention to the fence and gate with a recent video on social media.

“I grew up here. My family are locals and they like the local path. This is where my mother comes swimming because it is one of the safest swimming beaches and it is safe to come up and down,” said Katharina, who lives in Kiltennel. “We came and noticed the gates and we were horrified because it is preventing wheelchair access, it is preventing people from accessing a fantastic amenity. A lot of people do the loop for their health, their mental health as well. It is just incredible to me that they would do this to the local people who are a huge source of revenue as well.”

As someone who spent nine years living in a residential community for people with disabilities, Katharina said the issue of accessibility to beaches is very close to her heart.

“Having grown up in a community for people with disabilities, and having friends and students in wheelchairs, this is a beach where the hotel have very nicely installed a concrete ramp. You can get a wheelchair down there with a bit of help, you can carry the wheelchair on to the beach. Prams have access to that. Families with small children have access to that. If this gets closed off, the only access to this beach unless you’re a private resident of Seafield, Tara Cove or Tara Glen would be the metal steps from Ballymoney. This is ok for a lot of us but it is not grand for a three year-old or someone with a visual impairment or someone on a mobility scooter. There are so many categories of people that won’t be able to access this beach if it gets closed off.”

Local disability campaigner Matthew McGrath joined Katharina and a crowd of other residents at the beach last week to express his disappointment about the move. He said he is annoyed and disappointed with the decision to erect the fence and gate.

“I hope that they will leave it open to the public and that anyone who would like to use it can, not just people in the hotel,” he said.

Laura O’Gorman, who has been using the path for three years, echoed this disappointment.

“It was a really great amenity because it gave us a circular walk around the area. It makes the beach somewhat safer if you’re a lady walking on the beach alone because it means there’s more than one access and exit point,” she said. “It’s very disappointing to see this gate being put up. I’ve only seen people using path with respect to the area.”

Commenting on the issue in recent days, Councillor Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin said that it is important for the Council to engage with the hotel owner.

“It is important that we make contact with the owner. It’s all happening so quickly but we have to do that over the next few days. We would like to engage with him and found out the reasons he has given for putting up the fence,” he said.

These sentiments were echoed by Councillor Andrew Bolger, who said that several people had contacted them about the issue through email and social media.

“I want the Council to write to the hotel and hope we can all get around the table to discuss the issues they have. They probably have their reasons that we’re not aware of.”

While Cllr Bolger said there won’t be a quick solution to the issue due to the fact that the path goes through private land, he stressed the importance of discussing the matter with the hotel and ‘exhausting all options’.

“We need to try to get people around the table to discuss this. If there are issues that the County Council can help with, they need to try to do that,” he said. “We have to exhaust all possibilities on this one. The path is widely used and down to a beautiful part of the beach.”

Attempting to establish a right of way on the path would be a very costly and complicated exercise, said Cllr Ó Súilleabháin.

“We’d like to avoid going down that route, and I am sure local residents would like to avoid going down that route,” he said.

Cllr Ó Súilleabháin said he had contacted the planning section of the council to see if planning permission was needed for the gate and fence and if so, had it been obtained.

Regardless of how long it takes, Katharina said she is determined to keep campaigning for a solution.

“I think time is irrelevant as long as we get what we need, which is to keep this path open for the public,” said Katharina. “I came here as a child and my kids are coming here now. I want their kids to be able to come to this beach. It’s really close to my heart.”

Seafield Hotel was contacted on several occasions for comment but did not respond by the time of publication.