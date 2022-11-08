Ballymoney launches novel initiative that gives North Wexford community the chance to exchange books

A novel initiative in Ballymoney is offering members of the community the chance to exchange books with ease.

Situated at the entrance to Ballymoney Beach, the free library offers members of the community the chance to take a book from the library box and leave a book behind for someone else. The new amenity, which was funded by Wexford County Council’s Local Amenity Grant Scheme, was the brainchild of Zoe Redmond of Ballymoney Community Group, who was inspired by similar initiatives in America.

"It is a local initiative to enhance the experience down at the beach,” she said. “It is a nice community amenity and, in a time of trying to buying less books to avoid cutting down trees, I thought it was a really nice initiative.”

According to Zoe, the library is proving very popular already.

"I’ve gone over twice already and the books I put in were gone and new ones had been put in.”

The library was built by local artisan carpenter, Cedrick Mouzet. In time, a plastic door to protect the books from the elements will be added, along with a sign to inform passers-by of the concept behind it.