Ballyhack residents object to concrete station in village centre

Works on the new sewerage infrastructure in Ballyhack are ongoing.

What the station is expected to look like after stone cladding is applied.

The erection of an electrical control building in the centre of Ballyhack has caused ructions in the locality, with a petition set to be presented to the authorities over the decision.

Around 30 people attended a meeting in Byrne’s pub last Thursday night, where Nicholas Foley outlined the planning history of the sewerage project which has seen major works in the village over recent months.

The waste water treatment plant being built at Mersheen – and surrounding infrastructure – will provide wastewater treatment for the first time for the equivalent of almost 1,875 people in Ballyhack, Arthurstown and Duncannon. “The works will ensure the communities have the capacity for social and economic development into the future and will also ensure the protection and the integrity of the environment,” an Irish Water spokesperson said.

He said the original planning was for a kiosk, but planning was altered in favour of a concrete electrical control building. "It was on the planning which was granted in 2019. The measurements and everything are on the plan.”

Mr Foley said a public information meeting was held in Duncannon prior to the planning application being lodged.

"We can’t blame the county council for this. They have to put it near the pumps so they can isolate the pumps individually.”

One woman asked why a site notice wasn’t put up. Mr Foley said there was one on a wooden pole in the village.

“It’s an awful bloody yoke in the middle of the village,” one female Ballyhack resident said.

“The village is small enough as it is. Some people can’t get out of their gates in the summer and it’s going to be worse now. If it could have been put on the quay – that would have ben better. It’s taking the whole look off of the village.”

Another resident complained that unlike residents in Arthurstown, nobody in Ballyhack got any letter about the impending works.

"Nobody knew what was happening (when construction started). They were digging a hole big enough to put a hotel into it. We all thought it was all to be underground.”

A resident commented that with school buses and tourists in the area, the village will be choked with traffic.

One lady who built a house in the mid-2000s said she and her partner needed a visual impact report and an archaeology report because of the castle.

"Did they have to get all of that?”

Mr Foley said there is a report running to hundreds of pages about the project.

Several different possible locations were advanced for where the control station could be moved to. Mr Foley suggested it was possible to move the station, but said the quay wouldn’t be an option.

One woman said there will be a lack of several car parking spaces in the village as a result of the works.

"It’s one of the nicest views in Ireland from a beer garden and that view’s nearly destroyed. I have always said to people for the last 55 years that nothing will block my view here and now this yoke is here.”

Mr Foley said panning permission for the project was issued in June 2019, and approved that August.

"We have lost five car parking spaces. As if it wasn’t bad enough already!” one resident said.

"The disabled parking space at the end of the pier is gone too. It was put there for access to the shop and pier. People used to come here and park and do the bigger walk to Arthurstown and Duncannon.”

Mr Foley said: “This is going to be kicked from Sisk to Irish Water to Wexford County Council and all the way back again.”

He said all of the pumps are underground, adding that the control building will be clad in stone and surrounded by a fence.”

It was agreed at the meeting that a petition would be set up to present to the bodies overseeing the project.

Executive Engineer with Wexford County Council James Whelan said the building can’t be moved.

"It’s dry and it’s clean. It houses electrical panels for the pump station. The pumps are buried several metres underground. There is absolutely no wastewater process involved in that building. It is currently in a raw state with just block work and concrete, but we hope the finished product will be more aesthetically pleasing.”

Mr Whelan said the building is exactly as per the planning application, adding that it will be stone clad with local natural stone.

"The original plan was for a green industrial looking structure but our planners picked up on that and suggested stone cladding. That hasn’t been put on it yet. As its stands it’s a block work construction with a concrete roof on it. The stone cladding will go up in the next few weeks.”

He said he has written to local residents and is meeting the resident’s association today (Thursday).

"There is a lot of work to beautify it. We can include planting.”

Mr Whelan said the loss of car parking spaces was always part of the plan for the village.

"This has all been done under land transfer. It can’t be moved; the position of the control building is critical to the pumps and the wet well it services. It’s not an option.”

Mr Whelan said there is a €9m contract with Sisk to carry out the area’s waste water treatment infrastructure build. He expects the total cost of the project – including project management, site management, legal costs etc – to run to €12m.

"We are very sympathetic to the landscape of the area down there and people’s concerns. We will soften it with stone cladding and I will work with the locals, but unfortunately it’s what it is now because our control station is an integral part of our pump station. It’s just not feasible (to move it). You can’t run the plant without control stations; it’s like trying to drive a car without a gear box. An awful lot of work has gone into this to get the project across the line.”