Ballindaggin pupils working towards sixth green flag

The winners of the poster competition with their certificates.

THE pupils in Ballindaggin National School are a creative and caring group and they’re showcasing that fact to perfection at the moment as they work towards securing the school’s sixth Green Flag.

Commenting on the work the school is doing Principal, Conor McDonald, said the theme of the sixth flag is ‘Global Citizenship - Litter and Waste’.

"To satisfy the conditions of achieving the flag pupils are being taught all about keeping their local community litter free and about the UN Sustainable Development Goals and how each and every action that we make has an impact on other citizens around the world,” said Conor.

As part of their work the pupils on the school’s Green Schools Committee, with the help of teacher, Aisling Whitt, organised a colouring and poster competition. The aim of the competition was to raise awareness around the Green Flag theme.

The winners of the competition received certificates in the school recognising their hard work and they were also given prizes, including caps and books, that were donated by the Irish charity, Bóthar.

However, among the most interesting prizes were the ones given to the winners in 4th, 5th and 6th class.

“In conjunction with Bóthar the school organised for a cow, camel and sheep to be sent to families in Africa on behalf of the three winning pupils,” said Conor.

As part of their ongoing work the school is also organising a litter pick during March and Conor said the school will continue to teach all the pupils about sustainable development and environmental issues.