Back yard service works designs on the way in Enniscorthy

THE design of back yard service works for areas of Enniscorthy are cur rently being designed.

In a report presented to members of the local authority on Monday, Senior Executive Engineer, Tadhg O’Corcora, said the relevant areas include Redmond Street, Pearce Road, Drumgoold Villas, Vinegar Hill Villas and St John’s Villas.

Mr O’Corcora also said constructions works have been approved and Sharebridge are due to commence works in St John’s Villas next month.

Work on replacing back yard services at Pearce Road, Drumgoold Villas, Ross Road and Redmond Street will begin later in 2022.

Mr O’Corcora also told the members that Sharebridge has also completed the construction of a 1,500m length of a new 150mm diameter watermain from the rear of St Sennan’s Hospital to the high level reservoir on Vinegar Hill, on behalf of Irish Water.

"Reinstatement crews are on site and reinstatement works should be completed shortly,” said Mr O’Corcora in his report.