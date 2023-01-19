Aviva presents cheque for €1000 to Wexford Women’s Refuge

Lorraine Ivory Corr of Aviva with Ger Walsh of Neiland Financial Services presenting a cheque for €1.000 to Antoinette Lynch, Administration Coordinator of Wexford Women's Refuge.

Insurance company Aviva has presented a cheque for €1,000 to Wexford Women’s Refuge after Neiland Financial Services in Wexford nominated the refuge for the Aviva Broker Community Fund.

Through the Community Fund, Aviva supports worthy local organisations and charities in the areas throughout Ireland in which it operates with brokers invited to put forward the names of causes close to their hearts.

Neiland Financial Services Limited based at Carrig House, Roche’s Road, Wexford nominated Wexford Women’s Refuge which is in need of funds to kit out a new refuge building under construction in Maudlintown to replace the existing overcrowded building in Distillery Road.

The refuge was one of 20 charities and community organisations drawn from a shortlisted pool of 40 nominations to receive €1,000. In total, Aviva donated €100,000 including €20,000 to one registered charity with four runner-up prizes of €5,000 and €10,000 each to three community organisations with two runner-up prizes of €5,000.

The first sod was ceremoniously turned on the refuge site in Maudlintown at the end of November. The project which has received €6.4 million in Government funding is being advanced by Wexford Women’s Refuge in co-operation with Wexford County Council and is expected to be completed in early 2024.