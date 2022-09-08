Avian flu kills hundreds of birds along Wexford coast – ‘They looked like they dropped out of the sky’

Hundreds of wild birds have been found on beaches along the Wexford coastline by walkers over recent days as a deadly avian flu runs rampant through their populations.

Bird deaths have been reported in Cullenstown Strand, near Fethard-on-Sea and at Ballyconnigar beach, among other locations.

People are being advised to keep themselves and their dogs away from the dead birds for fear of the spread of infection.

Department of Housing spokesperson Sean Dunne said: “Over the past number of months, the situation is being monitored closely and any suspected cases sent for testing. The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) of the Department has also been liaising with counterparts in the UK, and has been briefed on outbreaks there and measures being implemented.”

It is understood the frequency of birds dying has increased over recent weeks, with concerns for many birds, especially gannets.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has responsibly for avian influenza (AI) testing in Ireland.

“NPWS is one of a number of key players involved in any response to an outbreak of AI in seabirds in Ireland,” said Mr Dunne.

“NPWS is already providing expert advice to DAFM in relation to AI and cases in wild birds.

“For visitors to seabird colonies over the coming weeks, NPWS has urged members of the public to keep their distance to avoid disturbing breeding seabirds and, in particular, to avoid coming into close contact with any dead or injured seabird.”

Suspected AI cases should be notified to the DAFM via the Avian Check App or alternatively through the Avian Influenza Helpline Number (076) 1064403 or 1850 2000456 (outside of normal office hours).

Richard Cullinane lives at Ballyconnigar, Blackwater and came across 15 dead gannets on Thursday while out for a walk with his dog.

He said the Wexford Wildfowl Reserve bird sanctuary in Ardcavan has been notified, as has the DAFM.

“They looked like they dropped out of the sky. We were told they are highly contagious. It's very sad to see but I am more concerned about the dogs because there are an awful lot of dog walkers on Wexford’s beaches. I’m telling everyone who passes my lane near the beach to put their dog on a leash.”