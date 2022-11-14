August 2023 deadline planned for New Ross urban hubs

A concept drawing of how the Shamble's might look.

Contractors for the Brennan’s Lane and Shambles Town and Village projects in New Ross are expected to be hired by February and the works finished by August 2023.

New Ross Municipal District council plan to create attractive social spaces, with a small amphitheatre planned for the back of Brennan’s Lane and a statue of Micéal O’Hanrahan at the entrance, along with a heritage archway offering a sense of arrival to somewhere special.

The lane will get a new surface and an upgrade to the lighting, along with a green area.

A plinth will be erected for the statue which will be located on the South Street side.

Meanwhile there will be a covered lean to area in The Shambles, which will retain its historical look in part, most notably the hooks on the walls. A canopy effect on three sides is planned, along with improving the surface of the courtyard and the entrance area. A market atmosphere will prevail.

Area manager Mick McCormack said the timelines are optimistic but he expects both areas to be completed in the latter half of next year.