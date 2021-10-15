At the forefront of opera’s changing landscape

You would be forgiven for thinking that Andrew Synnott, the first living Irish composer to have an opera premiered on the main stage at Wexford Festival in 2019, belongs to a very small cohort of musical creatives.

Not so, according to the leading Irish musician and conductor who is currently the Chorus Master and the Festival’s first ever Artist-in-Residence..

"It’s a real growth area in Ireland. You find that opera is very interesting for composers. In the past, there was a narrower interpretation, now you have theatre works crossing over into opera. A lot more directors are interested in opera now.

"Some of our biggest composers like Gerald Barry and Donncha Dennehy, their most successful productions are opera.

"Certainly, for many creatives, it's a medium that is very interesting. That is what I’m getting from looking at things over the past few years. In the 1990s, it was the grand opera model and people didn’t think that it was relevant to them. Now, there is a changing view of what opera can be.”

A new opera by Andrew, “The 47th Saturday”, based on a story by the Irish writer William Trevor, will be performed in Greenacres , Selskar on Monday, October 25 and Thursday, October 28 at 3.30 p.m. each day.

"I didn’t know much about William Trevor but I’ve done research since and his endings are always very crucial so I can’t give away the ending. It’s essentially a kitchen sink drama, about a girl who has fallen for someone who is married with children. They meet every Saturday and this is the 47th meeting, It’s a nuanced, slightly sad but beautiful story.”

It was adapted by Vivienne Howard, a former script writer for Channel 4 who is a health psychologist and who happens to be Andrew’s wife.

The opera will feature sopranos Fiona Finsbury and Kathleen Norchi with mezzo soprano Anna Brady and tenor Andrew Gavin, accompanied by piano, violin and cello.

"Having it performed in Greenacres is a way of embedding the content of the Festival into the town, which is great”, he said.

As artist-in-residence with the Festival, he is “in awe” of all that goes on within the international opera event, especially Rosetta Cucchi’s “can do” approach and her ability to successfuly juggle so many different elements.

His relationship with the Festival began in the 1990s when he played the organ and acted as repititeur for recitals. He accompanied the Czech Chamber Choir and also played piano with the Grand Tango Quartet.

His first operatic venture in Wexford was “Dubliners”, a co-production with Opera Theatre Company, based on two James Joyce stories, which was nominated for an Irish Times Theatre Award in the Best Opera category.

After that, Rosetta Cucchi commissioned him to compose “La Cucina” for the 2019 Festival, for which she wrote the libretto.

Last year, he wrote “What Happened to Lucrece”, directed by Rosett, for filming and broadcasting during the online “Festival in the Air” and the opera had three possible endings, from which the audience could choose their favourite.

"That was an idea Rosetta had. In a million years, I wouldn’t have thought of making work for myself by adding in three endings. We made it happen, even though the time we had was short. Normally, an opera would be in gestation for a number of years. This was written over a number of weeks”.

A native of County Meath and a Trinity College music graduate with a PhD in composition from Dublin’s Conservataory of Music and Drama, his music career began with organ playing and during his college years, he was organ scholar in the Pro-Cathedral and Christ Church Cathedral in Dublin.

The first opera he ever saw “Dido and Aeneas” a student production in which he was actually a member of the chorus at Lombard Hill Studios in Dublin.

Andrew has conducted for Irish National Opera, Opera Theatre Company and the RIAM and has written music for the Abbey Theatre, Pan Pan Theatre and Irish Modern Dance Theatre. His organ and choral music has been performed and broadcast worldwide. He is a former artistic director and conductor of Crash Ensemble, a group he co-founded in 1997.

His first opera Breakdown was premiered in the National Concert Hall