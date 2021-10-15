Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

At the forefront of opera’s changing landscape

Wexford premiere of new opera for Festival’s artist-in-residence

Composer and conductor Andrew Synnott. Expand

Close

Composer and conductor Andrew Synnott.

Composer and conductor Andrew Synnott.

Composer and conductor Andrew Synnott.

wexfordpeople

Maria Pepper

You would be forgiven for thinking that Andrew Synnott, the first living Irish composer to have an opera premiered on the main stage at Wexford Festival in 2019, belongs to a very small cohort of musical creatives.

Not so, according to the leading Irish  musician and conductor who is currently the Chorus Master and  the Festival’s first ever Artist-in-Residence..

"It’s a real growth area in Ireland. You find that opera is very interesting for composers. In the past, there was a narrower interpretation, now you have theatre works crossing over into opera. A lot more directors are interested in opera now.

Most Watched

Privacy