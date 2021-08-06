Asylum seeker shows his fire still burns bright with documentary film

When Jerome Kamara arrived in Ireland in 2007 he had ‘fire in his belly’, a vision for how his life would play out. He had come here as an asylum seeker from Tanzania and, at just 19 years old, appeared to have a whole new life ahead of him.

Yet that fire, that vision, would both slowly be extinguished, doused by a torturous eight-year period in Direct Provision, an experience which altered Jerome’s view of the world entirely. That experience is the subject of a new documentary, written by Jerome and produced and directed by Cian Geoghegan, which was screened at the Galway Film Fleadh last month.

System is a nine-minute film in which Jerome recounts his years in Direct Provision and the impact it had on his life. However, viewers do not see his face during the film.

‘It’s a voiceover, I’m not actually seen in the film,’ says Jerome, who moved to New Ross with his partner over two years ago. ‘I did the screenplay, Cian did the visuals, we never actually met, it was all done over the phone during lockdown. We would discuss what we wanted to do then I would record my voiceovers in my studio and send the pieces to him. We took an abstract approach to it but it doesn’t take away from the story.’

In addition, the documentary doesn’t shirk away from the harsh realities of life in Direct Provision, a system which, during Jerome’s stay, was notoriously difficult for all who entered it.

‘We wanted to try and shed light on the lives of the people who came from the system and to try and humanise them,’ he says. ‘When you spend eight years in the system, you start to feel a certain way, feel you don’t count for anything.’

Jerome’s own story began 14 years ago when he first came to Ireland and was placed in the Direct Provision system.

‘Back then it could take four or five years just to get your interview (to leave), and then later on they would make a decision,’ he recalls. ‘But going through the system, I saw people that had spent 15 years in Direct Provision. You’re exposed to a lot of despair.’

Now happily settled in a quiet neighbourhood in New Ross (‘I’ve found it very refreshing here – there’s no trouble, it’s a quiet town’) and having started a family, Jerome is grateful for what he has.

‘I feel like I’m one of the lucky ones. I taught myself how to make movies, to produce music, but up until 2016-17 there was no option to take third-level courses for those in Direct Provision,’ he says.

‘It’s a lot better now, I know lads who have got scholarships into third-level, but you still have to prove yourself academically, they won’t just hand it to you because you’re an asylum seeker.’

Life may be much better for Jerome, his partner and their two-year-old son now, but the memories of his eight years in the ‘system’ still burn bright.

‘You have a vision of how you want your life to turn out, you believe you can do things if you get the chance,’ he says. ‘The first two years are the toughest, in my day you weren’t allowed to do any work, your only source of income was the €19.10 you get from the State, you’re just going through the motions.’

Having exited Direct Provision in 2015 Jerome has gone on to make a life for himself, immersing himself in film and music production. But he says that for some, coming out of the system does not necessarily result in a happy ending.

‘When you get out, you have to put your head down, the struggle is the same for everyone in the country, we have to find our own way,’ he says. ‘What I find, especially around some of the lads, is that they’ve spent so much time in the system they’ve become institutionalised, alcohol abuse has become a big problem. There’s a huge chunk of the migrant population in that space, in a loop, they can’t gain access to the employment market, they don’t know how to do interviews, that’s a skillset in itself.’

Now, given his own experiences, his own first-hand knowledge, Jerome feels compelled to tell his story, and not just to expose the hardship he encountered.

‘I want to tell more of these stories, if we don’t tell them we can’t spark change. The idea is to tell more of these stories. Some people when they get out of Direct Provision feel embarrassed about being there, we need to try and normalise it. Everyone has obstacles in their life, it’s about being comfortable with your own past,’ he said.

System is being submitted for further film festivals across the country and will be available to stream later on this year.