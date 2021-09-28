Astro-turf pitch officially opened at Gorey Rangers

The pandemic was particularly hard on those who participate in team sports, the men, women and children who take to the fields and pitches of Wexford every weekend to represent their club of choice. However, with restrictions now eased sufficiently for sports to fully resume, life has returned to something approaching normality for footballers, hurlers, soccer and rugby players across Wexford.

And at Gorey Rangers this welcome return to action has come with an added bonus. First mooted in 2017 the club’s new astro-turf pitch was officially launched last weekend in a ceremony which saw players, officials and politicians joined by relatives of the founders of Gorey Rangers. Current chairman Tony McCarthy explained how this state-of-the-art facility came into being. “The committee in 2017 did the groundwork, they sought planning permission and met with the architect, the contractors, put a plan in place,” he said. “Because it was such a costly development there were lots of fundraisers held, we had a Strictly Come Dancing in 2018 and several smaller fundraisers. But the football community of Gorey and the wider community in general were hugely supportive and helped us all the way through the process.”

Estimating that the total cost of the project to date is €150,000, Tony said the aim had been to purchase the very best facility Gorey Rangers could afford. In use since June he said the pitch has revolutionised life at the club and led to a huge increase in the numbers of players enrolling. “It’s an excellent surface, it has a new LED lighting system, we didn’t scrimp on anything, it has retractable goals, a lot of planning went into it. It has given a new lease of life not just to us but the entire area. We’ve gone from having three senior teams and 12 school age teams to now six senior and 22 school age, and there’s still people looking to join,” he said.

This increase has seen the club’s playing members rise to over 400 and that doesn’t include the 120 or so 4-6-year-olds who make up Gorey Rangers’ Babies Academy. Given its healthy numbers it’s no surprise that Gorey Rangers are “flying on all fronts” at the moment. “The buzz around the place is just fantastic,” said Tony. “The ethos of Gorey Rangers is health and welfare, to use sport as a way to get out and about, to help your state of mind and get in a good headspace. Obviously Covid put a stop to that, not just for us but for everyone. But we’re back playing now and it’s great to see.”