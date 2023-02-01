Art in abundance at Wexford Lions Club exhibition

Sandra, Natalia and Marta Maciantowicz attended the official opening of the Wexford Lions Club's art exhibition in the Wexford Arts Centre.

From left: Rosemary Hartigan, Chairperson Wexford Arts Centre; Jonathan Murphy, sponsor; Lisa Byrne, Visual Arts Manager, Wexford Arts Centre; Michael Phelan, President Wexford Lions Club; Nadia Corridan, adjudicator; Elizabeth Whyte, CEO, Wexford Arts Centre; Patricia Robinson, sponsor; Siobhan Tynan and Helen McLean, sponsor at the official opening of the Wexford Lions Club's art exhibition in the Wexford Arts Centre.

From left: Jonathan Murphy, Light & Shadow Studio with Holly Jane Doyle, Perpetual Trophy winner in the children's category of the Wexford Lions Club art exhibition collecting her award from last year's winner Aoife Gough, Siobhan Tynan, Wexford Lions Club, Aoife Gough, Trish Robinson, Spectrum and Peter Hussey, Wexford Lions Club.

Holly Jane Doyle, winner of the Perpetual Trophy in the children's category of the Wexford Lions Club art exhibition.

Paul Whelan was the overall adult winner in the 2023 Lions Club exhibition at Wexford Arts Centre with a pen, ink and acrylic drawing titled “Spanish Flu”.

The artwork was chosen by guest adjudicator and fine art painter Nadia Corridan from a large number of submissions in the annual exhibition offering a platform for artists at various stages of their careers.

A Merit 1 award was presented to Gayle Daly for her acrylic painting called “’ Jenna’s Light”; a Merit 2 prize was won by Catriona Brady with “Achill in August” in gouache and pencil and a Merit 3 prize went to Patricia Gallon with a painting called “Solitude” while Biodiversity prizes were awarded to Áine Marriott for “Carrigfoyle” in textile and Carmel Frawley for her oil painting “The Meadows”.

The Helen McClean Portrait Award was presented to Margaret Murphy for her acrylic painting called “Girl Amongst the Bluebells”.

The children’s award winners were Sofa Ennis in the U-6 category with “The Owl on a Branch” in crayon; Finley Anderson, 7-9 years with “The Kracken” in mixed media; Sonnie J Lowney, 10-12 years with “Fierce and Mighty in acrylic; Catherine O’ Leary, 13-15 years, “Mother’s Little Helper” in pencil and paper; Zoe Wright 16+years with a watercolour painting called “Segmentation Error”.

The Perpetual Trophy Award was won by Holly Jane Doyle with “Amanita Muscaria” in the 10-12 age group while the Helen McClean Portrait Award was presented to Amber Marnick fir her watercolour submission “Family Game Night”.

"An Abundance of Madness” by Emily Marriott in the 13-16 age category was singled out as the Wexford Arts Centre Selected Work.

The exhibition of more approximately 260 artworks will continue in the lower and upper galleries of the Arts Centre until Saturday, February 4.

Wexford Lions Club and the Arts Centre thanked their sponsors and partners for the event including Spectrum Art & Framing, Jonny Murphy of Light and Shadow, artist Helen McLean and Wexford County Council.

Lions Club president Michael Phelan highlighted the charitable work of the organisation which has served the community of Wexford since 1979 and has never been more needed than during the current cost of living crisis.

Nadia Corridan whose work can be seen at her painting studio in the Creative Hub, Mallin Street, Wexford congratulated the winners and commented on the high standard of entries, especially in the children’s category.

Lisa Byrne, Visual Arts Manager at Wexford Arts Centre and the Presentation Centre in Enniscorthy welcomed everyone to the event which was being held for the first time in the newly-extended Arts Centre. She reminded artists of the open call for submissions for an exhibition due to be held in the Presentation Centre in the spring. Details are available on www.presentationcentre.ie.