Army of Wexford ICA women joins forces with the Polish community to mobilise aid for families on the front line in Ukraine

Mary Somers of Oylegate guild of the ICA with Daniel Brennan. Patrick Brennan and Caroline Whelan delivering supplies to the New Ross depot.

Hundreds of members of the Irish Countrywomen's Association ( ICA) in County Wexford have teamed up with members of the Polish community to deliver truckloads of clothes, food, and baby supplies direct to families on the front line of the war in Ukraine.

A number of trucks driven by Polish residents in Wexford left the county this week via Rosslare for the Ukrainian border from where the contents will be taken in smaller vehicles to villages, towns and cities under attack. A larger truck is set to leave New Ross with more supplies on Thursday and another container is due to depart Wexford at the weekend with tonnes of supplies.

A total of 30 ICA guilds in the county with a membership of approximately 1,000 members have been working tirelessly on the initiative for the past 10 days, with the aim of providing targeted humanitarian aid where needed.

Members have been gathering donations from people across Wexford as well as purchasing essential items and storing them in their homes and sheds and in Bree and Oylegate community centres.

The headquarters of the ICA response is at Ballybrittas, Bree, the home of Breda Cahill, President of County Wexford ICA who spent most of her life in New York and is a former president of the New York Wexford Association.

The Wexford ICA Federation took a formal vote on a proposal to help Ukraine, with guild representatives voting unanimously to do what they could to provide aid, following a social media appeal for assistance by Polish-born Miami Tan Salon owner Katarzyna Dlugosz of New Ross.

“We are doing a targeted response to specific requests that are being communicated from areas on the front line within Ukraine and on the Polish border”, said the Wexford ICA resident.

"We either put out a public appeal for the items that are needed or we go shopping for them. I just bought up all the pillows in Woodies of Wexford and the same with sleeping bags in Mountain Warehouse. There is so much stuff.

“We’ve had a number of smaller trucks go out through Rosslare already thanks to Slawomir Jastrzebski who runs courier company Kuba Express and we have a 45ft truck going from Dublin on Thursday and another 45ft container due to leave at the weekend, courtesy of O’ Leary Transport and O’ Brien Transport.”

Polina Woznibzka, a native of Poland who speaks Ukrainian, is providing invaluable assistance with paperwork and logistics through her contacts on the ground and also organised a consignment of medical supplies from pharmacies in Waterford where she is based.

“We are getting requests from the Polish Embassy and from volunteers on the border. The supplies are placed in smaller vehicles on the Polish/Ukrainian border and driven to the areas where they are needed”, said Breda.

"We’re getting supplies to the men on the front line. We’ve bought a lot of wellington boots and waterproof work boots because it’s snowing and their feet are wet. We bought every pair of wellingtons in Jackie Greene’s of Clonroche.

“There is a tonne of stuff in my house and more in the community centre in Bree. A van and three car loads went to the New Ross depot from Oylegate guild alone and Castlebridge has a dozen boxes of stuff packed and ready to go in the next truck.

"We are sending socks, warm coats, boots and nutrition bars to the men fighting on the front line. We have people on the Polish border ready to take supplies into Ukraine.

“We have a full container load in Bree Community Centre which is going out to a specific village, it’s all baby supplies.

"We can go where the Red Cross can’t go because we have people. from Poland and Ukraine, who are willing to take the risk and drive the vehicles in.

Breda said the response from ICA members and the wider public has been “phenomenal”.

"I’m blown away and absolutely humbled by the response of ICA members and everyone in the community. They are all doing what needs to be done. Everyone is working as a team

“Katarzyna put an appeal out on Facebook and when I called her after the ICA vote and said we would all be helping out, she was absolutely overwhelmed. I attended a meeting with the Polish leaders and was introduced to the group. I will never forget the feeling of power and solidarity I had at that moment, the power to do good. I went back to the warehouse over Kate’s salon and sorted and packed clothes for the day.

"Everyone is so upset at the moment and contributing to this makes people feel they are doing something to help.

"When people come together like this, new leaders are born. It’s creating an even greater integration of the Polish community in Wexford, which is a very positive thing”, Breda said.

"It's a powerful effort. It's amazing the amount that people have donated”, said Mary Somers of Oylegate ICA.