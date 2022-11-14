Army Bomb Disposal team called to deal with device in Wexford housing estate

The army bomb disposal team carried out a controlled explosion at the scene in Wexford (stock image).

RESIDENTS of Ashfield Drive in Wexford couldn’t believe their ears as Gardaí knocked on their doors and asked them to evacuate their houses on Sunday afternoon due to the presence of a bomb within the estate.

A call had come in from a local fisherman who had made the discovery of an old naval shell in his fishing nets, possibly dating back to World War II or even World War I.

Gardaí sprang into action and immediately evacuated neighbouring houses and put a road closure in place to stop people gaining access, in close proximity to a local primary school.

From there, it was a matter of waiting for the specialised Army Bomb Disposal team to arrive and get to work.

It was quickly established that it was in fact an old naval shell and a controlled detonation was carried out at the scene before it was declared safe to lift the garda cordon and allow residents back into their homes.

The panic lasted over 5 hours, with residents evacuated from their homes at around 1.45 p.m. and not getting back in the door until 7 p.m.

Gardaí at the scene expressed some relief that the discovery was made on a Sunday, thus minimising some of the risk, particularly given the close proximity of Scoil Mhuire in Coolcotts to the device.