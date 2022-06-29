Archdeacon Wilkinson appointed as new Bishop of Cashel, Ferns & Ossory

The Ven. Adrian Wilkinson, Archdeacon of Cork, Cloyne and Ross, has been elected as the new Bishop of Cashel, Ferns & Ossory.

The election of Archdeacon Wilkinson was made at a meeting in Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin, of the Episcopal Electoral College for the Diocese of Cashel, Ferns and Ossory.

He succeeds the Rt. Revd. Michael Burrows, who was translated as Bishop of Tuam, Limerick and Killaloe, on April 14, this year, following his election to that role in January.

Commenting on Archdeacon Wilkinson's appointment the Most Revd Dr Michael Jackson, Archbishop of Dublin and Primate of Ireland, who chaired the Electoral College, said: ‘I am delighted that Archdeacon Wilkinson has been elected Bishop of Cashel, Ferns and Ossory. Ahead lies a most fruitful time for the bishop to get to know the clergy and people of the diocese and to establish himself in the wider community of Kilkenny, Waterford and the South East. May God guide and equip Bishop Adrian in the days and months ahead as he embarks on his episcopal ministry in the Church of God.”

Speaking about his appointment Bishop–elect Wilkinson said: “I am humbled and honoured to have been elected Bishop of Cashel, Ferns and Ossory. While I will be sorry to leave Cork, a place where I have served very happily for over 20 years, I look forward to this new chapter in ministry”

The Bishop-elect went on to comment: “My childhood years were spent in Cashel, Ferns and Ossory and I look forward to working with the clergy and people there in the years ahead, as we proclaim our faith in word and action.”

Following confirmation of the election by the House of Bishops, the Bishop–elect will be consecrated as a bishop on a date to be determined.

Bishop of Ferns, Ger Nash, warmly welcome the appointment and said he spoke to Bishop-elect Wilkinson following his election.

“I wish to warmly welcome Bishop Adrian Wilkinson as the new Church of Ireland Bishop of Cashel, Ferns & Ossory. I spoke to Bishop Adrian following his election and I offered my congratulations to him on his new appointment as Bishop, and also extended my good wishes to his wife Jackie.”

Bishop Nash highlighted the fact that Bishop-elect Wilkinson has direct and established link with the diocese as his late father, Ken, previously ministered as Rector in Enniscorthy.

“I assured Bishop Adrian and Jackie of my prayerful support and wish them God’s blessings as they undertake their new diocesan responsibilities,” said Bishop Nash.

“I look forward to working closely with them into the future.”