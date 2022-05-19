Appointments cancelled at Wexford General as Medical Scientists take strike action

ALTHOUGH few in number, a small group of medical scientists carved a lonely path up and down outside the gates of Wexford General Hospital yesterday as they felt they had “no option” but to undertake a one-day strike over a pay dispute that has rumbled on for decades.

Marching up and down with placards, the Wexford group received beeps of support from passing motorists as they played their part in a nationwide industrial action involving some 2,100 medical scientists. The action is said to have caused disruption to thousands of outpatient appointments across the country, but those involved feel that they are “pushed to the pin of their collar” and had to act.

At Wexford General, all endoscopy, day cases surgeries and phlebotomy clinic appointments (at Ely) were cancelled as a result of the action.

Hospitals and emergency medicine cannot function without laboratories and behind every sample and test, there is a highly qualified scientist. As a result, the HSE will be eager to prevent this situation from escalating, with a further two days of strike action planned for next week and three the week after that.

While those employed at Wexford General were loath to speak out on the matter themselves, a spokesperson for the Medical Laboratory Scientists Association (MLSA) said that a delegation had met with the HSE and the Department of Health on April 27 with a view to finding a resolution to long running issues over pay parity with colleagues in laboratories doing the same work.

"Due to the failure of the employer side to issue a proposal that the union could put to its members, the Executive Committee has voted to serve industrial action notice on the HSE and section 38 employers today,” they said.

"The MLSA has made every effort to avoid taking industrial action, because of the serious impact it will have on the health service and on patient care, and to protect benefits already held by members. However despite lengthy negotiations, it has not been possible to secure a mechanism to resolve our claim and it is now clear that without industrial action we cannot achieve our longstanding goal and rightful expectation of parity with clinical biochemists, as recommended by the 2001 Expert Group and accepted by the HSE and Department of Health.”

Speaking in the Dáil in advance of the strike action, Taoiseach Micheál Martin asked that it not go ahead and that the MLSA continue to engage with the Workplace Relations Commission.

Having worked long hard hours in the lab during Covid, the Medical Scientists have vowed that they will return to the picket line again next week, causing further disruption, if there’s no satisfactory attempt at a resolution from the HSE and Department of Health.