Application lodged to expand Hope Centre in Enniscorthy

A planning application has been lodged with Wexford County Council to expand facilities at the Hope Cancer Support Centre on Weafer Street in Enniscorthy.

The application was submitted to the local authority in December and makes provision for change of use at No.21 Weafer Street, from residential to cancer support, counselling and administrative services.

It also includes provision for the proposed demolition of existing two-storey and single-storey annexe buildings to the rear of No.22 Weafer Street and demolition of an existing garage and single-storey residential annexe to the rear of No.21 Weafer Street.

Alterations and extensions are also proposed with regard to both properties with a new staircase being developed to the rear of No.22, with connection through a party wall from that property into No.21, on ground and first floor levels.

The application also proposes the erection of a new two-storey extension, with a floor area of 390m2, to the rear of No.21, located within the existing enclosed garden.

That development will be comprised of an entrance lobby, staircase, lift core and mechanical plant room – at ground level – and a multipurpose meeting room, private counselling rooms, reflexology rooms, treatment rooms, toilets and ancillary accommodation at first floor level.

The site development works will also include a new gated entrance on the eastern boundary wall, landscaped and paved areas.

The application also noted the fact that No.21 Weafer Street is a protected structure.