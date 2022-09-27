Appeal to help New Ross mother with critically injured son in the USA

AN appeal for people to donate to a local resident whose son has been critically injured in a motorcycle accident in America has been launched.

The middle child of Merlene DuBre, the wife of New Ross woman AnneO’Brien DuBre, Brandon DuBre, received catastrophic injuries in the accident near Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Saturday, September 10, when the motorcycle he was riding was in a collision with another motorcycle after he was blindsided by a vehicle in front of him.

Brandon (52) is currently in hospital with life changing injuries and grave concerns for his survival.

Merlene has flown out to be by his side, but has a lot of expense to incur.

Anne set up a campaign to help Merlene attend UNMH HOSPITAL daily. She set a target of €5,000 and has raised around €1,700 through GoFundMe page (which has now closed) and through individual payments via Paypal.

Anne said: “We raised enough to buy the flight and people can still donate through Paypal. She will be gone for six weeks and has daily expenses, so I will be sending her over every week.”

She said Brandon was out on his motorcycle and was going through an intersection when the collision occurred with a driver coming towards him.

“Brandon has horrific injuries which are already life altering.”

Merlene is staying with family two hours from the hospital, but has daily expenses, Anne said.

Anne and Merlene are together four years, having met online.

They were married a year after they met and due to Covid Anne has yet to meet Brandon or Merlene’s other two children.

Anne said both she and Merlene are eternally grateful to everyone who has donated so far.

People can still donate through contacting Anne on ANNEDU866@gmail.com.