Appeal to change ‘unsafe’ Wexford junction after motorcyclist suffers catastrophic injuries

Independent Cllr Ger Carthy who is also Ambulance Officer in charge of operations and resources across Co Wexford.

TRANSPORT Infrastructure Ireland (TII) are being called upon to take urgent action on a notorious Wexford junction after another serious accident there last week.

An English man aged in his 60s suffered catastrophic and potentially life-changing injuries after his motorbike collided with an SUV on the N25 at Larkin’s Cross, just outside of Wexford town, on Thursday evening.

The larger vehicle, reportedly pulled out onto the main N25, colliding with the motorbike and sending the man hurtling across the road and over another vehicle before landing on the roadside.

Emergency services were called to the scene and while an ambulance was quick to arrive, Wexford Fire Service were so busy battling wildfires around the county that a unit was brought from Co Kilkenny to tend to the scene of the crash.

The motorcyclist was rushed to University Hospital Waterford and is said to have suffered substantial injuries and multiple fractures, and is said to have a long, hard road ahead of him to recovery.

“The man is lucky to be alive,” one of those who attended the scene said.

Read More

The driver of the other vehicle, reportedly a German national aged in his 50s, was shaken, but uninjured in the course of the incident and did not require hospitalisation.

An independent councillor and Ambulance Officer with the National Ambulance Service, Cllr Ger Carthy says that having attended the scene of numerous fatalities and several other horrific crashes at the Larkin’s Cross junction, it’s now “time for action”.

"I think that junction has been responsible for catastrophic injuries to a lot of people, as well as costing people their lives,” he said. “I think, due to the severity of the incidents there, it’s time that TII looked at realigning the road to allow for further traffic calming or a roundabout.

"The decision on the layout of that junction years ago, in my opinion, was a wrong one. Now there’s more traffic on the road heading towards Rosslare Europort and I just don’t believe it’s safe. Even the road surface itself at the junction is not great.

"Given the number of fatalities I’ve attended at that junction over 20 years in the Emergency Services, I think it’s time for action to be taken.”