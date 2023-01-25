Appeal lodged with An Bord Pleanala against retention decision for motorcycle training facility near Gorey

An appeal has been lodged to An Bord Pleanala against the granting of permission to Dale Park Adventures for the retention of a motorcycle training facility and track at Ballynabarney near Gorey.

On July 19, 2022, Dale Park Adventures applied for permission for the retention of motorcycle training facility and track, permission to convert an existing container into site office/storage and all associated site works and services. The application received 11 submissions – five in support of it and the remainder from those with a wide variety of concerns about the facility. Among the concerns cited were alleged issues with noise pollution for those living in the area, the potential of dust pollution, health and safety concerns and the potential negative impact of noise on livestock in the area. The application was granted subject to conditions on November 30, 2022.

On January 4, 2023, Terence White and others lodged an appeal to An Bord Pleanala against the decision. The case is due to be decided upon by May 9, 2023.