Appeal for witnesses to hit and run

GARDAI in Gorey are appealing for witnesses to a hit and run on Esmonde Street late on Saturday night, February 19.

Sergeant Stephen Ennis said that a large black jeep-type vehicle was seen colliding with a parked car and then shortly after leaving the scene between midnight on Saturday and 1 a.m. on Sunday, February 20.

"We’d be appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward as it was a busy time of the night. After the parked car was hit, the driver was seen knocking down a number of bollards nearby. It happened at the left hand side of the road just down from the Coach House bar,” he said.

Those who witnessed the collision or may have had dash-cam footage of the incident are asked to come forward and contact Gorey Garda Station on 053 9430690.