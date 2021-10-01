Appeal for information on bikes stolen in Enniscorthy

The Wahoo speedplay Zero pedals are very distinctive.

The green child's Procycle 24 Tour road bike that was stolen in Enniscorthy.

The Genesis Zero road bike that was stolen in Enniscorthy.

AN appeal has been made for information relating to a number of bicycles stolen from a shed in the Enniscorthy area in the early hours of Thursday morning.

A report of the incident was made to local gardaí and an appeal has been made for people to make contact if they come across the bicycles offered for sale online or in person.

There are some very distinctive features to the bikes which would be noticeable, including CES carbon wheels and also Wahoo circular shaped pedals.

The stolen bikes include a black and yellow Genesis Zero road bike (with the CES Sport carbon wheels). The rear wheel is an RC50 and the front is an RC60.

The bike’s serial number is WQ7E00757.

The bike has a full Shimano Ultegra Group set and new Wahoo Speedplay Zero pedals which are very distinctive because of their design.

The front carbon CES sport RC50 wheel has yellow decals and one bent spoke so it will need repairing.

A purple Raleigh Caprice ladies bike was also stolen along with a red Orbeca mountain bike, with a kids seat on the back, and a green kids road bike, Procycle 24 Tour.

Any information about the missing bikes, no matter how trivial it might seem, should be forwarded to Enniscorthy Garda Station on 053 9242587.