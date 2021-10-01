Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| 10°C Dublin

Appeal for information on bikes stolen in Enniscorthy

The Genesis Zero road bike that was stolen in Enniscorthy. Expand
The CES sport carbon wheels are noticeable. Expand
The green child's Procycle 24 Tour road bike that was stolen in Enniscorthy. Expand
A red Orbeca mountain bike was among the bikes stolen. Expand
A purple Raleigh Caprice ladies bike was stolen. Expand
The Wahoo speedplay Zero pedals are very distinctive. Expand

Close

The Genesis Zero road bike that was stolen in Enniscorthy.

The Genesis Zero road bike that was stolen in Enniscorthy.

The CES sport carbon wheels are noticeable.

The CES sport carbon wheels are noticeable.

The green child's Procycle 24 Tour road bike that was stolen in Enniscorthy.

The green child's Procycle 24 Tour road bike that was stolen in Enniscorthy.

A red Orbeca mountain bike was among the bikes stolen.

A red Orbeca mountain bike was among the bikes stolen.

A purple Raleigh Caprice ladies bike was stolen.

A purple Raleigh Caprice ladies bike was stolen.

The Wahoo speedplay Zero pedals are very distinctive.

The Wahoo speedplay Zero pedals are very distinctive.

/

The Genesis Zero road bike that was stolen in Enniscorthy.

enniscorthyguardian

Brendan Keane

AN appeal has been made for information relating to a number of bicycles stolen from a shed in the Enniscorthy area in the early hours of Thursday morning.

A report of the incident was made to local gardaí and an appeal has been made for people to make contact if they come across the bicycles offered for sale online or in person.

There are some very distinctive features to the bikes which would be noticeable, including CES carbon wheels and also Wahoo circular shaped pedals.

This is Wexford Newsletter

A weekly update on the top stories from County Wexford in news and sport, direct to your inbox

This field is required

Read More

The stolen bikes include a black and yellow Genesis Zero road bike (with the CES Sport carbon wheels). The rear wheel is an RC50 and the front is an RC60.

The bike’s serial number is WQ7E00757.

The bike has a full Shimano Ultegra Group set and new Wahoo Speedplay Zero pedals which are very distinctive because of their design.

The front carbon CES sport RC50 wheel has yellow decals and one bent spoke so it will need repairing.

A purple Raleigh Caprice ladies bike was also stolen along with a red Orbeca mountain bike, with a kids seat on the back, and a green kids road bike,  Procycle 24 Tour.

Any information about the missing bikes, no matter how trivial it might seem, should be forwarded to Enniscorthy Garda Station on 053 9242587.

Read More

Most Watched

Privacy