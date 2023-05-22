Aoife Caulfield wins Wexford Financial Services Business Person of the Year

Wexford businesswoman Aoife Caulfield has been named Wexford Financial Services Business Person of the Year by the All-Ireland Business Foundation.

Aoife founded Caulfield Financial Ltd in 2017 out of a desire to help people achieve their financial goals and expectations.

She has worked in the financial services industry since 2000, providing expertise in all areas of financial planning including retirement planning, savings and investments, wealth management, life and serious illness cover, income protection, mortgage protection and inheritance tax planning.

The Barntown woman was recognised by the All-Ireland Business Foundation for her contribution to trade and commerce in Wexford.

“I am humbled and grateful to receive the award”, said the CEO. “Caulfield Financial Ltd is constantly striving to achieve the most unique and personal way of taking care of our clients while still focussed on growing our company from strength to strength.

"We are in business six years this May and and it is fantastic be recognised as one of the best providers of financial planning in the country along with the other All-Ireland Business Foundation award winners

"This accolade is beyond special. I see it as validation of the hard work, dedication, perseverance and the belief I have in my business and it’s so wonderful to be recognised for all the effort I have made to get to this point.”

Presenting Aoife with an accreditation certificate and medallion, Kieran Ring, deputy chair of AIBF’s adjudication board described her as an informed opinion leader and the go-to person in her field of financial services.

“Aoife is a trusted source who moves and inspires people with innovative ideas, she turns ideas into reality and shows how to replicate her success.”

Kapil Khanna, managing director of the All-Ireland Business Foundation said the accreditation, which is now held by over 500 firms, is of great value to small and medium businesses who operate to their own standards but have nothing to measure them by.

“We evaluate a company’s background, trustworthiness and performance, and we speak to customers, employees and vendors. We also anonymously approach the company as a customer and report back on the experience. The business goes through at least two interviews and is scored on every part of the process against set metrics.”

The All-Ireland Business Foundation (AIBF) is an autonomous national accreditation body tasked with enterprise development and the promotion of best-in-class in Irish business.