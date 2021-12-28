Wexford

exclusive Anti-vaxx cert Wexford restaurant owners must pay HSE costs and wait to open business

Castlebridge restaurant owners must pay HSE costs and faced seven day closure after recovering from Covid

Restaurant owners Luigi and Lucia Perri. Expand
The Forge restaurant, Castlebridge. Expand

The owners of a Co Wexford restaurant have been ordered to keep it closed to indoor diners until Wednesday, and to pay legal costs after they lost a case at court last week.

A seven day cessation order was imposed on the restaurants’ owners Luigi and Lucia Aleo of The Forge Italian Castlebridge on Wednesday at Gorey District Court, following a four hour hearing the previous day in Wexford, which neither could attend as they were recovering from Covid-19.

Privacy