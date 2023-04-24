Annie John (11) is crowned Wexford Spelling Bee champion 2023

An 11-year old girl from Scoil Mhuire in Coolcotts has been announced as the winner of this year’s County Wexford Eason Spelling Bee Final.

Annie John soared to success in an intense competition in which she faced 28 other spelling enthusiasts from around the county.

The other Wexford competitors included Aimee McFall O'Duffy from Scoil Íosagáin Coolgreany; Casey Codd, Rathnure NS; Charlie Roche, Screen N.S; Ciara Mckevitt, Tara Hill NS; Conor Bowe, Scoil Mhuire Horeswood; Lilli Cooper, Gorey Central School; Jack Tallon; Castletown NS; James Kavanagh, Gaelscoil Inis Córthaidh; Jessica Finn, St Leonards NS; John Carlos Ycaro, Craanford National School; John Kenny, Scoil Náisiúnta Baile an Phiarsaigh; Kate Jones, Scoil Naomh Bride; Matthew Murphy, St. Joseph's NS; Mayson Whelan, Barntown NS; Michael McGuinness, Ballythomas NS; Nicole Owens, Caim NS; Patrick Duffin, Kilmore NS; Ronan Looney, Scoil Mhuire; Ryan Hayden Freeman, Ballycanew NS; Samuel Redmond, Marshalstown NS; Sarah Calin, Bunscoil Loreto; Tadgh Sugrae, Gorey Educate Together and Isabelle Mahon from Danescastle NS.

A keen reader since she was very young, Annie will now go on to represent Wexford in the Leinster finals in May.

Celebrating its 10th year, the Eason Spelling Bee provides a fun, educational outlet for school children, encouraging them to develop confidence and expand their vocabulary.

"We can’t quite believe that we’re holding the tenth annual Spelling Bee. It’s a tremendous achievement and a testament to the bright sparks of the nation,” said Brendan Corbett, group head of marketing at iconic Irish bookseller Eason.

"We’re incredibly proud to have created something that allows children to engage in an educational activity that develops their literacy, spelling and confidence and gives them so much enjoyment."

Over 500 schools nationwide will compete against each other in a bid to win the All-Ireland Final Been in June, with the winner being crowned King or Queen Bee.

As well as the prestigious title, the top Bee will also take home a collection of books worth €7,500 for their school library as well as a personal collection of books worth €500.